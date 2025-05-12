Rocky & HistoryTV18 return to Tamil Nadu this summer with a brand-new season of #RoadTrippinWithRocky

HistoryTV18's #RoadTrippinWithRocky returns for Season 13, featuring Rocky Singh exploring Tamil Nadu's cuisine and scenic locations. The show runs from 12th May to 19th May on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky’s social media channels.

Rocky kickstarts the journey from Delhi Airport itself, where he checks out the world-class facilities, like a lounge that provide unmatched relaxation at this bustling hub of activities. Upon reaching Tamil Nadu, he heads straight to the hills for a day of chill in Madikeri. The next day, he enjoys a scenic drive to Virajpet, where he spends the day before heading to the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’—Ooty. After a day in Ooty, Rocky’s travels take him to the heritage city of Mysuru, before his journey culminates in the capital city, Chennai.

In between the drives and well-earned moments of relaxation at Mahindra resort properties, Rocky makes sure to indulge in his one true love — food. Whether he’s cooling off with ice cream at Ibaco, or discovering local favourites at legendary tea stalls in Chennai, every stop becomes a chance to taste the heart of Tamil Nadu.

Season 13 will stream from May 12, 2025 on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky’s YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.