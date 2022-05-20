Rohit Shetty becomes the brand ambassador for popular apparel brand LawmanPg3

Known for his extravagant vision of action, Rohit Shetty is all set to thrill everyone with his impeccable sense of fashion. Kewal Kiran Clothing has got on board Rohit Shetty as their new brand ambassador for their clothing brand LawmanPg3. The brand has envisioned creating unique fashionable clothing for men to make the brand relatable and aspirational. Rohit Shetty is known to be an icon for the masses and he is the best fit for the brand’s tagline ‘Be The Star’.