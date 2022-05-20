Rohit Shetty becomes the brand ambassador for popular apparel brand LawmanPg3

LawmanPg3 has announced Rohit Shetty as their brand ambassador at a grand trade event in Kolkata.
Known for his extravagant vision of action, Rohit Shetty is all set to thrill everyone with his impeccable sense of fashion. Kewal Kiran Clothing has got on board Rohit Shetty as their new brand ambassador for their clothing brand LawmanPg3. The brand has envisioned creating unique fashionable clothing for men to make the brand relatable and aspirational. Rohit Shetty is known to be an icon for the masses and he is the best fit for the brand’s tagline ‘Be The Star’.
LawmanPg3 has announced Rohit Shetty as their brand ambassador at a grand trade event in Kolkata.
Talking about LawmanPg3’s association with Rohit Shetty, director of Kewal Kiran Clothing , Vikas Jain shares, "We are extremely elated to have Rohit Shetty on board as our brand ambassador. He is a very popular personality and our association with him will make our brand reach out to the masses.".
Talking about coming on board as a brand ambassador, Rohit Shetty shares, " LawmanPg3's vision to create a brand, especially for the masses is something that I resonate with as a filmmaker. I am happy to be on board and present their new collection."
