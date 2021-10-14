Roposo gears up to disrupt online shopping globally with creator-led, live entertainment commerce

For its creators, Roposo will endeavour to integrate a wide range of monetisation levers on the platform. Besides creating live experiences, creators can also run their own multi-brand pop stores on Roposo, which empowers them with not just a potentially lucrative business model but also a way to establish their unique identity, at scale. With opportunities to go live on Glance lock screen as well, these creators can potentially have access to Glance’s massive user base of over 150 million in India alone. Going forward, creators can have the opportunity to monetise their expertise by conducting paid masterclasses, and through ticketed live shows such as music concerts, stand-up comedy, talk shows, fashion shows, and more.