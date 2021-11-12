Roposo joins hands with Ekta R  Kapoor to launch ‘EK’, a creator-led consumer brand

Naveen Tewari, founder & CEO of InMobi Group, which owns Glance, said, “Our intention is to partner with celebrities and creators in creation of brands which reflect their unique persona, and that is what we are doing with EK. We are delighted to be associated with Ekta Kapoor, and to be launching the first label in this vertical. Her artistic ethos and great understanding of the home, lifestyle and wellness category make her an ideal partner for us. Through the combined user base and live commerce technology of platforms like Glance and Roposo, EK will reach millions of consumers in India.”