Roposo to double live streamer base to power Hyperlive content on Roposo and Glance

Over 1000 live streamers to be groomed to create premium, interactive live experiences across content genres; top 50 live streamers recognized at recent Roposo Live Streamer Fest.
Roposo, a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, is planning to double its current base of 500 live streamers to power Hyperlive content across the Roposo and Glance Lock Screen platforms in the next twelve months, the company said at the recent Roposo Live Streamer Fest. Deeply interactive, premium, and immersive describe Hyperlive. Over 1000 streamers will be trained to create these vivid Hyperlive experiences across categories such as entertainment, music, fashion, and commerce. This will be achieved through in-depth training, mentorship from seasoned industry experts, and numerous collaboration opportunities.
In the past 12 months, Roposo has expanded its reach to over 50 million consumers, enabling streamers to find audiences and unique entrepreneurial opportunities at scale. For example, DJs from clubs in Goa play their sets for over 600,000 Roposo viewers which is 1.5 times the peak attendance of the biggest music festivals on the planet. Commerce creators get access to more than 200,000 potential customers per show. Roposo’s initiatives for live streamers will allow more such creators to take advantage of the vast potential the platform offers while bringing consumers life-like, elevated live experiences.
The Roposo LIVE Streamer Fest was an initial step toward the platform’s vision for streamers. The event brought together Roposo’s top 50 live streamers to exchange ideas and learn from world-renowned specialists. Tina JIA, a globally reputed live streamer appearing on various Asian social and commerce platforms and who is known for having average sales of over $100,000 per live show, gave them practical insights into streaming, growth hacks, and cutting-edge consumer engagement methods. Glance and Roposo’s top leadership team were also present.
“The combined reach of Roposo and Glance together is massive, and we are growing at a phenomenal pace,” said Mansi Jain - Senior Vice President and General Manager - Roposo, when speaking about the platform’s growth strategy for streamers. “We offer one of the largest arenas for Hyperlive content across genres. Only the best live streamers are able to produce Hyperlive experiences due to the extremely specialized talents required. Our objective is to empower 1000 top live streamers and give them the tools they need to make a mark in this booming content and commerce category.”
Roposo’s top creators were chosen based on their engagement rate, popularity, influence and impact on the platform. Streamers Kritika Gambhir and Bhumneshwar Manhas from Delhi, Ronny RK from Gujarat, Swaroop Pandey from Uttarakhand, Tanvee Kishore, Karan Parihar and Vinayak Sinha from Maharashtra, Ash Daniel and Deepshikha Raina from Uttar Pradesh, and Rishabh Ganesh from Punjab - made it to the top 10.
Live streamer Ash Daniel said, “Roposo recognizing me as one of their top live streamers means a lot. I have seen my Roposo follower base double, reaching nearly 200,000 over a matter of weeks. What impressed me is not just the scale, but also the pace at which Roposo enabled me to build a fan base. Live streamers need to constantly engage audiences, entertain, and drive transactions - in real-time. It is a true test of our skills as creators. I expect Roposo’s efforts in grooming and training us for live streaming will go a long way in helping us succeed.”
Other veteran, as well as up-and-coming live streamers including Nayandeep Rakshit, Korak Roy, Dheeraj Juneja, Sagar Gupta, Arjan Singh, Dolphin Saxena, Chhavi Pradhan, Pranav Chandran, Yashashvi Acharya and Ankita Upadhyay, were also recognized for their talent during the Fest.
