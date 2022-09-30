Roposo to double live streamer base to power Hyperlive content on Roposo and Glance

Live streamer Ash Daniel said, “Roposo recognizing me as one of their top live streamers means a lot. I have seen my Roposo follower base double, reaching nearly 200,000 over a matter of weeks. What impressed me is not just the scale, but also the pace at which Roposo enabled me to build a fan base. Live streamers need to constantly engage audiences, entertain, and drive transactions - in real-time. It is a true test of our skills as creators. I expect Roposo’s efforts in grooming and training us for live streaming will go a long way in helping us succeed.”