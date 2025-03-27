RosePod launches 'The Filmy Hustle Podcast' on cinema and content

RosePod has launched The Filmy Hustle Podcast, hosted by entertainment entrepreneur Akkshay Rathie. The podcast will feature discussions on filmmaking, industry trends, and behind-the-scenes stories from Ashirwad Theatres (ATPL) and other industry voices.

RosePod has partnered with India TV to launch its first podcast integration for the network’s YouTube audience of 46 million subscribers and 10 million CTV subscribers. The Filmy Hustle Podcast will also be available on audio platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, JioSaavn, and Apple Music.

Strengthening its industry presence, The Filmy Hustle Podcast has partnered with brands that align with its vision. Novotel Mumbai International Airport joins as the Location Partner, while Audi Mumbai West comes on board as the Driving Partner. Kingdom of White ensures a polished look as the Styling Partner, with S-Cube providing advanced Display Solutions. Indulging the senses, Cacao Springs is the Chocolate Gifting Partner, Torero Police the Lifestyle Partner, and Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters the Beverage Partner.

Further amplifying its impact within the entertainment ecosystem, Cinepolis India serves as the Cinema Partner, while UFO Moviez and ProCat provide digital cinema solutions and data analytics, expanding the podcast’s reach among movie enthusiasts.

Goldie Behl, founder of Rose Audio Visuals, highlighted the podcast’s significance, stating:

“For years, Akkshay and I have had fascinating discussions about the intricacies of the Indian film industry. This podcast is born from that shared passion, providing audiences with a rare and authentic glimpse into its inner workings. In a landscape often shrouded in mystery, we aim to deliver candid conversations and compelling stories that are both relevant and revealing.”

Host Akkshay Rathie, director of Ashirwad Theatres, said, “Cinema transcends the screen; it’s a vibrant world forged from creativity, resilience, and a wealth of untold narratives. As someone deeply rooted in the industry through ATPL’s legacy, I’m passionate about sharing these invaluable insights. The Filmy Hustle Podcast is our platform to unveil these stories, and we are incredibly proud to collaborate with RosePod and host such remarkable guests, bringing their experiences to a wider audience.”

Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV, emphasised the growing importance of podcasts in catering to the evolving preferences of streaming audiences, saying, “At India TV, we have always embraced innovative content formats that resonate with our diverse audience. As the demand for quality and informative content continues to rise among streaming viewers, the podcast marks a significant milestone in expanding our digital footprint within the streaming ecosystem. Through this unique collaboration with RosePod, we are excited to bring compelling conversations on filmmaking to a wider digital audience, reaffirming our dedication to delivering engaging and insightful content across platforms.”

The series kicks off with R. Madhavan, setting the tone with an invigorating conversation about acting. The guest lineup includes leading industry figures such as Siddharth Roy Kapur, Murad Khetani, Monika Shergill, Anupama Chopra, Kabir Khan, Ram Gopal Varma, Anurag Kashyap, Devang Sampat, Amit Sharma, Vishek Chauhan, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Rajeev Masand, Kim Sharma, Gautam Thakker, and Mandavi Sharma.

This announcement follows Rose Audio Visuals’ launch of its branded content division, Connect NXT, and its expansion into audio storytelling with RosePod. Additionally, the company has entered the Telugu market with Rose Kanakavalli. With these initiatives, Rose Audio Visuals continues to deliver exceptional entertainment content to diverse Indian audiences.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.