Roshanspace Brandcom has been a key player in the Indian Out of Home advertising industry for nearly three decades, and is now venturing into the world of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. Roshanspace Brandcom has teamed up with leading technology firms from around the globe to create state-of-the-art screens that incorporate the latest digital technology and can be operated remotely. This allows for the display of live interactive information, commercial ads, and public service messages, fostering interaction and engagement with citizens. Roshanspace Brandcom's accomplishments in innovation and technology have left a lasting impression on the OOH advertising landscape.