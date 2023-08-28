RoshanSpace Brandcom honoured with the OAA Award 2023

The company walked away with The Gold for "Best Media Format Innovation - Permanent" at the celebrated event.
RoshanSpace Brandcom has announced that it has been awarded “Gold” for the second year in a row at the distinguished Outdoor Advertising Awards (OAA), the most sought-after awards in the Indian Out-of-Home industry. This is a huge accomplishment and we are so proud of our team!
The award recognizes the company's significant contribution and dedication to innovation and excellence in the Out of Home advertising industry.
"We are incredibly humbled and honoured to receive the OAC Award," said Junaid Shaikh, Managing Director of Roshanspace Brandcom. He further commented that this recognition reflected the hard work, passion, and dedication of the entire team. The Gold for "Best Media Format Innovation - Permanent" at OAC 2023 underscores the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries and making a lasting impact in the OOH advertising industry.
Roshanspace Brandcom has been a key player in the Indian Out of Home advertising industry for nearly three decades, and is now venturing into the world of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. Roshanspace Brandcom has teamed up with leading technology firms from around the globe to create state-of-the-art screens that incorporate the latest digital technology and can be operated remotely. This allows for the display of live interactive information, commercial ads, and public service messages, fostering interaction and engagement with citizens. Roshanspace Brandcom's accomplishments in innovation and technology have left a lasting impression on the OOH advertising landscape.
