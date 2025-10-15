Royal Stag Water launches AI driven festive campaign

Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water has unveiled its new festive campaign, ‘CelebrateLarge - Hum Hain Generation Large, Humaara Har Celebration Large’.

At the campaign’s core is a first-of-its-kind initiative that reimagines how India exchanges festive wishes. Leveraging regenerative AI and advanced voice synthesis, fans can now create personalised video greetings alongside Rohit Sharma. These hyper-realistic greetings, designed in a natural conversational format, transform festive wishes into moments of genuine connection, embodying the ‘CelebrateLarge’ spirit.

The experience is enhanced through a 3D festive map, an AR-led interactive feature that visually brings the celebration to life. Adding to this, India’s T20 captain Surya Kumar Yadav offers curated festive suggestions across gifting, food, fashion and music, making each moment more expressive and memorable.

Partnering with Royal Stag for this standout campaign is Gaana, a music streaming app, aligning with the shared philosophy of amplifying celebrations through creativity and innovation.

Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of Entertainment Network India Ltd. (ENIL), the operator of Gaana, said, “Festivals in India are about culture, expression and togetherness, and music is what makes these moments even more special. At Gaana, we are excited to partner with Seagram’s Royal Stag on the Celebrate Large campaign, which is reimagining the festive experience through technology, creativity and innovation. This collaboration is about inspiring today’s generation to make their celebrations more personal, expressive and truly larger than life.”

