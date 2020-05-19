RSH Global forays into Personal Hygiene Segment; launches Joy Instant Clean Hand Sanitizer

Over a million units of hand sanitizers will be produced every month, aiming to bridge the demand-supply gap amidst the fight against COVID- 19.
RSH Global, a leading Indian personal care company has forayed into the personal hygiene segment by launching Herbal Hand Sanitizer under its flagship brand, JOY. Over a million units of hand sanitizers will be produced every month, aiming to bridge the demand-supply gap amidst the fight against COVID- 19.
Joy Instant Clean Hand Sanitizer has herbal ingredients and 70% alcohol base which kills 99.9% germs, prevents infection and ensures total hand hygiene. It has aloe vera extracts which retains moisture in the skin and do not dry out hands. After sanitizing, the alcohol evaporates killing the germs, and the aloe vera forms a protective layer keeping the skin soft and hydrated.
Manufactured domestically in locations across India, the product will be distributed via traditional trade and modern trade channels for faster availability across India in Kirana, Chemist and Cosmetics outlets along with modern trade outlets, and e-commerce platforms. Currently, the product will be sold in a 110 ml bottle at a price point of ₹55 only. A 70 ml tube, 50ml bottle, and 500 ml bottle will also be rolled out by June 2020.
Sunil Agarwal, chairman, RSH Global said, “The novel coronavirus has changed the way we peruse hygiene and sanitisation, it has become an internal part of our lives. This habitual change in consumers is here to stay, and with increasing demand, there is still a huge gap in the demand and supply of effective sanitizers in our country. Therefore, as a home-grown company, we decided to venture into the personal hygiene product range, with the hand sanitiser as our first product.”
Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global said, “Hygiene products are the most essential tools to combat COVID-19. We have, therefore, decided to launch a germ protection product range including hand wash, face wash, skin cream and hand cream in subsequent months. All these products would be extremely effective in germ protection, but will also ensure hydration and skin care courtesy the natural ingredients like aloe vera, lemon, mint, peach, tulsi, turmeric, tree tea etc.
We will leverage our robust distribution network in traditional trade, modern trade and e-commerce channels to make this essential product easily available to the masses at a very affordable price.”
