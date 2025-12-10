RSPL Welfare Foundation partners with WBFI for Unity Cup 2025

RSPL Welfare Foundation partnered with the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) for the Unity Cup 2025, a bilateral wheelchair basketball and cultural exchange event between India and Nepal. The tournament was held at the Noida Indoor Stadium to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, aligning with the UN theme, 'Fostering Disability Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress.'

Advertisment

Organised with support from the South Asian Para Sports Federation, Yuva Kranti Sena and the Sport Works 360 Foundation, the event brought together athletes from both countries for friendly matches and cultural interactions. Representatives from the Paralympic Committee of India, Sports Authority of India and delegations from Nepal and Bhutan were also present.

Speaking about RSPL’s vision to create inclusive society, Sushil Bajpai, director, RSPL said, “At RSPL, we are committed to contributing towards a more inclusive society — one that provides equal opportunities and celebrates ability in all its forms. Supporting para-sports is not just an act of responsibility, but a reflection of our belief in empowerment, resilience, and human potential.”

Reflecting on the Foundation’s continued involvement, Mamta Malik – head CSR & corporate communications said: “Unity Cup 2025 stands as a harbinger of the growing impact of inclusive sports. Watching these incredible athletes display passion, resilience, and teamwork is deeply inspiring. At RSPL Welfare Foundation, we believe in the power of sports to unite communities, challenge perceptions, and create platforms where talent can shine without limitations.”

Earlier this year, the Foundation also supported an advanced training camp for India’s U25 wheelchair basketball team in collaboration with WBFI. RSPLWF continues to contribute to para-sport development, including programmes in javelin, wrestling and table tennis.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)