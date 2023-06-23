Rupa Frontline set to change the game of Style Nation’s favorite to get jazzy and quirky

Sticking to its mantra of ‘no compromise with style’, Rupa Frontline is going to witness a transition to being ‘trendy’ as well, giving the brand theme of ‘Yeh Style Ka Mamla Hai!’ a boost. The brand has always held on to its motive of connecting with the people of India irrespective of their class or status and through premium innerwear, Rupa Frontline has rightly become the “Vest of India”.