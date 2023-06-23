Rupa Frontline set to change the game of Style Nation’s favorite to get jazzy and quirky

Rupa Frontline, is gearing up to present itself in a contemporary and stylish new avatar. With a 50-year-old legacy, Rupa has cemented its position as the most popular innerwear brand of the country by providing premium comfort at an affordable price range.
By embracing a contemporary and stylish identity, Rupa Frontline aims to align itself with the evolving fashion landscape and cater to the modern consumer's tastes. When it comes to style and comfort, Rupa stands apart from other brands by moving ahead not only in terms of volumes but also in technologies and product innovations.
Introducing newer products at par with the latest global trends, Rupa provides its customers with consistent quality and durability, with its Frontline range setting benchmarks in the innerwear segment with its evolved style and comfort. Made from 100% super-combed cotton, the range is designed to keep men comfortable and fresh throughout the day.
With a strong brand legacy and a focus on innovation, Rupa Frontline is likely to combine its established expertise with a fresh and modern approach to cater to the ever-changing demands of the market.
To that effect, the brand has roped in Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador in a bid to connect with the youth and reposition the brand as a young and fashion-forward brand. His charm, charisma, and mass appeal is sure to energize the brand and take it the next level.
Sticking to its mantra of ‘no compromise with style’, Rupa Frontline is going to witness a transition to being ‘trendy’ as well, giving the brand theme of ‘Yeh Style Ka Mamla Hai!’ a boost. The brand has always held on to its motive of connecting with the people of India irrespective of their class or status and through premium innerwear, Rupa Frontline has rightly become the “Vest of India”.
Times Internet has been instrumental in furthering the brand credibility and consumer awareness of Rupa Frontline and helping it reach a wider audience. The masthead innovation of timesofindia.com featuring the “Vest of India” showcased Rupa Frontline as the preferred choice of every Indian. Additionally, roadblock display and video innovation in English (TOI) and multilingual ads (language portals) combined with the energy of Ranveer Sing’s advertisement, and synergy of Rupa and Times Internet added substantial impact to the campaign.
