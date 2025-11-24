Rural Conclave 2025 focuses on digital and inclusive growth

The Rural Conclave 2025 was held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, rural practitioners, corporate leaders, NGOs, academics and students for a day-long discussion on the future of India’s rural economy.

This year’s theme, “Rural India @ 2030: Growth with Dignity & Digital,” framed sessions that examined how digital access, climate-conscious planning, entrepreneurship and local innovation are shaping rural transformation.



Impact Communications served as the title sponsor, with MapmyIndia, Clarity X, Vritti Solutions and Insight India Network supporting the event. Amar Ujala (Gaon Junction) partnered as print media partner, while afaqs was the digital media partner.

Delivering the inaugural keynote, Puneet Vidyarthi, president, RMAI, outlined a ‘Rural Growth Outlook 2025–2030’, emphasising digital inclusion, climate-smart development, rural entrepreneurship and the need for shared responsibility in building a future-ready rural landscape.

Discussions through the day covered rural markets, digital adoption, agri-innovation, fintech inclusion, livelihood creation, climate resilience, CSR and grassroots enterprise. Speakers pointed to renewed consumer aspirations in rural regions and the importance of coordinated action between government, industry and community institutions.

The conclave featured keynote addresses, panel conversations and case studies from across the rural development ecosystem, with participants examining supply chain efficiencies, digital infrastructure, and community-led models for sustainable growth.

The day concluded with a call for continued collaboration among stakeholders to support rural economic participation and address the structural challenges shaping India’s next decade.



