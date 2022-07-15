Rustomjee believes that distances should be measured in minutes and not in miles

Percy S Chowdhry, director, Rustomjee Group says, “In today's fast paced life, almost all of us crave for time. Time to spend with family and friends is limited because of busy work life and also long hours spent commuting on the road. We communicated the essence of our newest project at Bandra East through a stopwatch that depicts that distances can finally be measured in minutes rather than hours, leaving so much more time on hand that can be spent at home instead.”