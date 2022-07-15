Rustomjee believes that distances should be measured in minutes and not in miles

The hoardings can be seen in various parts of Mumbai, with the first being in Andheri.
Rustomjee Group announced the launch of its latest project in Mumbai – Rustomjee Erika. Located minutes away from BKC, in one of the convenient locations of the city, Rustomjee Erika offers homes for the buyers who believe in leading a quality life without worrying about the distances in the city.
Taking this proposition forward, Rustomjee has designed a creative outdoor campaign with an innovative stopwatch that shows all the conveniences that are within minutes from Rustomjee Erika, Bandra – East.
The thought behind this campaign is the belief that distances should be measured in minutes, and not miles. With a location in the centre of the city, owning a house at Rustomjee Erika would mean - less time spent travelling and more time to oneself, to family.
Percy S Chowdhry, director, Rustomjee Group says, “In today's fast paced life, almost all of us crave for time. Time to spend with family and friends is limited because of busy work life and also long hours spent commuting on the road. We communicated the essence of our newest project at Bandra East through a stopwatch that depicts that distances can finally be measured in minutes rather than hours, leaving so much more time on hand that can be spent at home instead.”
One can spot this campaign going live in various parts of the city with the first hoarding in Andheri.
