Rustomjee launches another innovative campaign

Rustomjee has always been at the forefront of innovation whether it is in design, concept or branding. An iconoclastic developer, Rustomjee has always set the bar high. This time too, Rustomjee has introduced a novel concept in outdoor advertising and their campaign is nothing short of brilliant.
Picking up on the idea of moving into a new home, Rustomjee has created a campaign which everyone can relate to. The entire process of packing up and moving to a home can be quite an experience and while it may not always be easy to let go of some belongings, moving home is the perfect time to de-clutter and create new memories.
What’s more, with OC ready homes at Global City Virar (W) families can start settling in immediately. No more waiting to start a new life in the 1 and 2 BHK homes which come at very reasonable price points.
Global City is more than just a residential township; it presents an opportunity to live the maximum life. At Avenue D1 there is a 38000 sq ft podium dedicated to project amenities like Box Cricket, Futsal Court, Children’s Play Area, Skating Area, Senior Citizen area with reflexology path, walking cum Jogging Track which is completely ready. This is over and above the other facilities that are a part of the township and include 2.35 lac sq ft Constructed Clubhouse, 12 Acre Yazoo Park (Amusement Park), Rustomjee Cambridge International School, 70- meter wide roads inside the township, Siddhivinayak Temple, Wide Retail Spaces, Fully operational Banks, Shopping Malls, Hospital and Restaurants.
Percy S. Chowdhry, director, Rustomjee Group, said of the initiative, “At Rustomjee we believe in constant innovation whether it is in design, concept or branding. What we do is driven by deep rooted understanding of our buyers. The entire premise of the campaign is to underscore the point that Avenue D1 , part of our 200+ acre township in Virar offers ready to move in homes & a list of amenities so every buyer lives the maximum life. The OC ready homes simplify the entire process of buying a home and settling into the dream life, the maximum life. This is why the campaign depicts the actual process that a family would experience – packing boxes, getting rid of clutter and loading up a truck to move into your new home.”
