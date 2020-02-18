Rustomjee launches another innovative campaign

Percy S. Chowdhry, director, Rustomjee Group, said of the initiative, “At Rustomjee we believe in constant innovation whether it is in design, concept or branding. What we do is driven by deep rooted understanding of our buyers. The entire premise of the campaign is to underscore the point that Avenue D1 , part of our 200+ acre township in Virar offers ready to move in homes & a list of amenities so every buyer lives the maximum life. The OC ready homes simplify the entire process of buying a home and settling into the dream life, the maximum life. This is why the campaign depicts the actual process that a family would experience – packing boxes, getting rid of clutter and loading up a truck to move into your new home.”