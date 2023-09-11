RVCJ to launch Meme Utsav

Meme Utsav will be taking place at NESCO Goregaon East, Mumbai, on the 16th and 17th of December.
In a groundbreaking move, RVCJ is thrilled to announce the launch of "Meme Utsav," India's first and largest celebration dedicated to the world of memes. The event aims to honour and recognise the unsung heroes behind the screens – the ingenious minds who bring laughter and thought-provoking insights to our daily digital lives. "Meme Utsav" is set to be an IP (Intellectual Property) event, taking place at NESCO Goregaon East, Mumbai, on the 16th and 17th of December, spanning over two exciting days.
Memes have definitely become a cultural phenomenon, becoming their own language. Studies have shown that memes have the power to reach and engage up to ten times more than a regular social media post. However, even though they are very influential, the people who make memes are often anonymous, hidden, and unrecognised.
Meme Utsav is trying to change this by providing a platform for these talented individuals to step into the spotlight. For the first time in India, meme creators will be celebrated for their contributions to online culture. This grand celebration not only aims to acknowledge their efforts but also to delve into the fascinating process of meme creation and award our country's top meme creators. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the faces behind the most viral and entertaining memes of our time.
A. Aziz Khan, co-founder, and chief revenue officer, RVCJ Digital Media - "We are ecstatic to introduce Meme Utsav, a platform that finally puts a spotlight on the brilliant minds who tirelessly craft the memes that enrich our online experiences. Meme Utsav isn't just an event; it's a movement that brings well-deserved recognition to the creative geniuses behind the screens. Our aim is to provide a stage where meme content creators can stand tall, and their wit and humour can be celebrated with the grandeur they truly deserve."
(We got this information in a press release).