RVCJ to launch Meme Utsav

Meme Utsav is trying to change this by providing a platform for these talented individuals to step into the spotlight. For the first time in India, meme creators will be celebrated for their contributions to online culture. This grand celebration not only aims to acknowledge their efforts but also to delve into the fascinating process of meme creation and award our country's top meme creators. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the faces behind the most viral and entertaining memes of our time.