Saad Khan speaks at The Ad Club Bangalore’s Inspiration Room

The Ad Club Bangalore recently featured Saad Khan, writer, director, and comedian, in its Inspiration Room series. Khan, known for creating shows like Humble Politician Nograj, Ankahi Ansuni, and Constable Girpade, shared insights on his journey and career in the Indian entertainment industry.

Saad Khan, founder of The Improv, spoke at The Ad Club Bangalore’s Inspiration Room series. He discussed his experiences in improv comedy in India, his work on platforms like Amazon MiniTV and Disney+ Hotstar, and shared insights from over a decade in the industry. Khan highlighted the challenges and nuances of working across digital platforms and the process behind creating popular shows.

“Saad's session was both inspiring and enlightening for everyone present," said Laeeq Ali, president of the Advertising Club Bangalore. "His journey from the Cannes red carpet to comedy stages nationwide is truly a testament to his creativity and passion.”

In conversation with Laeeq, Saad Khan discussed how his observations of people, beginning in his engineering days in Bangalore, serve as a source of inspiration. The talk concluded with a Q&A session, where audience members engaged directly with Khan and witnessed a brief improv demonstration led by him.

Speaking about Inspiration Room, Arun Kumar Nair, COO of Martial Motors, the sole dealer of Volvo Cars in Karnataka, said, “The Inspiration Room series not only highlights inspiring stories but also brings together a community passionate about pushing boundaries, much like our commitment to excellence at Volvo. We're proud to be a part of this journey.”

Inspiration Room was supported by key partners - Medianews4u.com, Adgully, and Afaqs, Volvo, Salud and DownTown Diner that hosted the session.

