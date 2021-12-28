Sabse Bada Dangal: News18 India brings exhaustive election coverage with a series of special shows

Under the umbrella, Sabse Bada Dangal, News18 India has lined up an array of new shows alongside election-special episodes of some of its very popular on-air shows. The programming will provide a 360-degree outlook of the elections from the poll-bound states and will strike a chord with the viewers through diverse show formats. Sabse Bada Dangal will have interesting show formats such as Chunauti- where political leaders will discuss the challenges of the upcoming elections but in a very candid and informal setup and Rath Yatra- where political debate will be conducted in a slow moving vehicle with party supporters moving alongside. Further, channel’s renowned anchors with their popular shows such as Bhaiyaji Kahin, Lapete Mein Netaji, Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge and Aar Paar will provide meaningful discussions, in-depth opinions and analysis in their own unique ways. News18 India will, thus, present a unique ringside view of the political contest by bringing together leading newsmakers, political commentators and voters through these election special shows.