Sabujo upakula Surakhito jeeban- A special Initiative by News18 Odia

News18 Network has always been at the forefront in highlighting key issues that echo the voices of the common man. Upholding this approach of solutions-oriented journalism News18 Odia unveiled a campaign Sabujo upakula Surakhito jeeban (Greener coast, Secured life) to raise awareness about the reforestation initiative in Orissa's coastal region.

The month-long campaign, starting from September 30th, will not only showcase various stories and facts about how coastal green belts may save human lives, but will also involve all necessary stakeholders in determining the core cause of the problem. The campaign will also highlight the stories of ordinary people who have made significant contributions to Orissa's afforestation efforts.

