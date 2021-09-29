Sabujo upakula Surakhito jeeban- A special Initiative by News18 Odia

The green belt in the coastal areas plays a crucial role in protecting human lives and in preventing soil erosion during cyclones.
Throughout the year, India was affected by a number of cyclones. Although cyclones have impacted India's whole coastline, the east coast is more vulnerable than the west coast. And Odisha, on India's east coast, is one of the most cyclone-prone states. The repeated occurrence of cyclones in Odisha not only had devastating effects on human lives and villages but also damaged the green belt on the Orissa coast by uprooting innumerable trees. The green belt in the coastal areas plays a crucial role in protecting human lives and in preventing soil erosion during cyclones.
News18 Network has always been at the forefront in highlighting key issues that echo the voices of the common man. Upholding this approach of solutions-oriented journalism News18 Odia unveiled a campaign Sabujo upakula Surakhito jeeban (Greener coast, Secured life) to raise awareness about the reforestation initiative in Orissa's coastal region.
The month-long campaign, starting from September 30th, will not only showcase various stories and facts about how coastal green belts may save human lives, but will also involve all necessary stakeholders in determining the core cause of the problem. The campaign will also highlight the stories of ordinary people who have made significant contributions to Orissa's afforestation efforts.
Tune into News18 Odia for more updates on this.
(We got this information in a press release).