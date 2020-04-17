‘Sach ke Sathi' will save themselves and you from coronavirus: Vishvas News to organise webinar on April 18

The leading team in fact-checking and media literacy of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, is organising a webinar on April 18 at 12 PM, to create awareness about the false news spreading related to the coronavirus and its prevention. So far more than a hundred people from over ten cities have confirmed to attend the webinar organised by Vishvas News. The basis for joining the webinar is 'first come, first served'.
In this one-hour video conference, the fact checkers and other experts of Vishvas News will not only expose the fake news related to the coronavirus, but also suggest ways to identify such misleading information. Latest information related to the deadly coronavirus will also be shared during the webinar. Also, information on prevention of coronavirus, measures to keep your family safe, symptoms of this disease, how to help the sick when needed, will also be discussed.
IFCN certified ‘Vishvas news' is not only trying to prevent all kinds of lies spreading in the name of coronavirus by fact checking, but also training its readers to make them aware about the misinformation spreading on the social media.
This year, Vishvas News launched 'Sach Ke Saathi' health fact check awareness campaign in six cities of the country in February. In this campaign, our fact check experts reached thousands of people in these cities and made them aware of coronavirus. Similarly, in nine cities just before the Lok Sabha elections, the Sach Ke Saathi campaign had made the voters aware.
In this sequence, Vishvas News is now conducting this webinar to protect thepeople against coronavirus and expose misleading news related to it. More than 100 readers from Patna, Ranchi, Varanasi, Lucknow, Meerut, Bhopal, Delhi, Chandigarh and Jaipur have confirmed to join. You can also attend the webinar by simply clicking on this link. (https://meet.google.com/nsg-tecd-yve)
(We got this information in a press release.)