Sahitya Aaj Tak - ‘Sahitya ke Sitaron ka Mahakumbh,’ literature festival comes to Kolkata

The two-day event is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 18, 2023.

Aaj Tak brings the Kolkata edition of its much acclaimed and accomplished Literature Festival, Sahitya Aaj Tak.

The Kolkata edition will include a number of well-known writers, scholars, authors, singers, actors, columnists, business executives, poets, and theatre performers. Over 2.5 lakh people visited the Sahitya Aaj Tak edition in Delhi in November to see over 300 luminaries from Literature, Art, Cinema, Music, Theatre, and Cultural activities. 1,200,000 additional registered for the event via walk-in/on-site registration. After the immense success and following garnered by AT Bangla and Ishq FM ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak’ is coming up with its Bengali avatar.

The programme will begin with Anup Jalota's performance of Saraswati Vandana. The debate on ‘’Bangali Durgay Ache, Ram E Nei?’’ will follow. (Bangaliyon me Durga hai, Ram nahi) where Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri would be in dialogue with Shankar. ‘’Banga Bhumi aur Hindi’’ will feature the conversation of three author-critics: Prem Shankar Tripathi, Prof. Manju Rani Singh, and Prof. Ramesh Mishra. Usha Uthup will deliver a presentation titled "Queen of Indian Pop," while Surajit and Bhoomi Band will converse with singer Lagnajitta about the theme "Bengali band e bimukh!" Solo-e bhorsha holo?

Rudranil Ghosh will be in conversation with Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Arindam Sil, and Bratya Basu during a session titled Cinemar raajneeti, Rajneetir cinema (Cinema ki rajniti, rajniti ka cinema). Anuttama Banerjee, a renowned psychologist and poet; Abhiroop Mukherjee, a poet, scholar, and columnist; and Souvik Guha Sarkar, a poet, author, and editor of the children's magazine Meghmuluk, will discuss Digital Juge Premer Kobita (Digital yug aur prem ki kavita).

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo will talk on Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi, while Soma Bandopadhyay, poet-translator and Gautam Sanyal, poet-translator will discuss Bengal Ki Mati main Kavita. This will be followed by a discussion on Sarhad Paar Ka Prem featuring Alka Saraogi, Author and Recipient of Sahitya Akademy; Madhu Kankaria, author, and recipient of Bihari Puraskar, and Vijay Sharma, Author. The evening will comprise of Sur Sangeet with artist Sourendro-Soumyojit. One of the most prominent singers of Bollywood throughout the 1990s and early 2000s singer Udit Narayan, known for his romantic numbers will present his super hits.    

Singer Javed Ali, known for lending his voice to melodious songs like Jashn-e-Bahaaran, Kun Faya Kun Tum Tak and Srivalli will enthrall the two-day event with a grand finale performance.  

Delegates will be able to witness these great personalities from the spheres of art, culture, literature, and music as they meet on the Sahitya Aaj Tak platform, leaving an indelible mark for all to carry back.

Names of the other great personalities who will shine on the show's stage this year are as follows:

Javed Ali

Udit Narayan

Anup Jalota

Nrisingha Prasad Bhadur

Shankar

Swastika Mukherjee

Surajit

Lagnajita 

Anuttama Banerjee

Abhirup Mukhopadhayay

Souvik Guha Sarkar

Tanmoy Bhattacharjee

Usha Uthup

Rudranil Ghosh

Kamaleshwar Mukherjee

Arindam Sil

Babul Supriyo

Soma Bandopadhyay

Gautam Sanyal

Sanjay Budhia

Alka Saraogi

Madhu Kankaria

Vijay Sharma

Sourendro-Soumyojit

Kalpana Patowary

Swapan Dasgupta

Dr. Anirban Ganguly

Shatrughan Sinha

Mrityunjay Kumar Singh

Yatish Kumar

Geeta Dubey

Anand Gupta

Poonam Sonchatra

Jhulan Nishit Goswami

Sharmila Jalan

Pallavi Pundir

Nirmala Todi

Chandra kumar Bose

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy

Niladri Banerjee

Manoranjan Byopari

Anjan Dutt

Arun Hota

Amarnath Sharma

Partha Banerjee

Manoj Muntashir Shukla

Priyankar Paliwal

Shyamal Bhattacharya

Prem Shankar Tripathi

Dona Ganguly

Dolly Basu

Uma Jhunjhunwala,

Prem Kapoor

Sraboni Sen

Indrani Sen

Jayati Chakraborty

Hindol Sengupta

Dr Shahid Faroghy

Jitendra Dheer

Nand lal Roushan

Zarina Zarreen

Vinod Prakash Gupta

Anawar Husain Anjum

Fay Seen Ejaz

Naseem Azizi

Mushtak Anjum

Aasim Shanawaz Shibli

The entry for the event can be secured via event website (www.aajtak.in/sahitya and also there is an venue walk in entry as well.

