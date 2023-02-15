Sahitya Aaj Tak - ‘Sahitya ke Sitaron ka Mahakumbh,’ literature festival comes to Kolkata

The two-day event is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 18, 2023.
Aaj Tak brings the Kolkata edition of its much acclaimed and accomplished Literature Festival, Sahitya Aaj Tak.
The Kolkata edition will include a number of well-known writers, scholars, authors, singers, actors, columnists, business executives, poets, and theatre performers. Over 2.5 lakh people visited the Sahitya Aaj Tak edition in Delhi in November to see over 300 luminaries from Literature, Art, Cinema, Music, Theatre, and Cultural activities. 1,200,000 additional registered for the event via walk-in/on-site registration. After the immense success and following garnered by AT Bangla and Ishq FM ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak’ is coming up with its Bengali avatar.
The programme will begin with Anup Jalota's performance of Saraswati Vandana. The debate on ‘’Bangali Durgay Ache, Ram E Nei?’’ will follow. (Bangaliyon me Durga hai, Ram nahi) where Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri would be in dialogue with Shankar. ‘’Banga Bhumi aur Hindi’’ will feature the conversation of three author-critics: Prem Shankar Tripathi, Prof. Manju Rani Singh, and Prof. Ramesh Mishra. Usha Uthup will deliver a presentation titled "Queen of Indian Pop," while Surajit and Bhoomi Band will converse with singer Lagnajitta about the theme "Bengali band e bimukh!" Solo-e bhorsha holo?
Rudranil Ghosh will be in conversation with Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Arindam Sil, and Bratya Basu during a session titled Cinemar raajneeti, Rajneetir cinema (Cinema ki rajniti, rajniti ka cinema). Anuttama Banerjee, a renowned psychologist and poet; Abhiroop Mukherjee, a poet, scholar, and columnist; and Souvik Guha Sarkar, a poet, author, and editor of the children's magazine Meghmuluk, will discuss Digital Juge Premer Kobita (Digital yug aur prem ki kavita).
Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo will talk on Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi, while Soma Bandopadhyay, poet-translator and Gautam Sanyal, poet-translator will discuss Bengal Ki Mati main Kavita. This will be followed by a discussion on Sarhad Paar Ka Prem featuring Alka Saraogi, Author and Recipient of Sahitya Akademy; Madhu Kankaria, author, and recipient of Bihari Puraskar, and Vijay Sharma, Author. The evening will comprise of Sur Sangeet with artist Sourendro-Soumyojit. One of the most prominent singers of Bollywood throughout the 1990s and early 2000s singer Udit Narayan, known for his romantic numbers will present his super hits.
Singer Javed Ali, known for lending his voice to melodious songs like Jashn-e-Bahaaran, Kun Faya Kun Tum Tak and Srivalli will enthrall the two-day event with a grand finale performance.
Delegates will be able to witness these great personalities from the spheres of art, culture, literature, and music as they meet on the Sahitya Aaj Tak platform, leaving an indelible mark for all to carry back.
Names of the other great personalities who will shine on the show's stage this year are as follows:
Javed Ali
Udit Narayan
Anup Jalota
Nrisingha Prasad Bhadur
Shankar
Swastika Mukherjee
Surajit
Lagnajita
Anuttama Banerjee
Abhirup Mukhopadhayay
Souvik Guha Sarkar
Tanmoy Bhattacharjee
Usha Uthup
Rudranil Ghosh
Kamaleshwar Mukherjee
Arindam Sil
Babul Supriyo
Soma Bandopadhyay
Gautam Sanyal
Sanjay Budhia
Alka Saraogi
Madhu Kankaria
Vijay Sharma
Sourendro-Soumyojit
Kalpana Patowary
Swapan Dasgupta
Dr. Anirban Ganguly
Shatrughan Sinha
Mrityunjay Kumar Singh
Yatish Kumar
Geeta Dubey
Anand Gupta
Poonam Sonchatra
Jhulan Nishit Goswami
Sharmila Jalan
Pallavi Pundir
Nirmala Todi
Chandra kumar Bose
Sukhendu Shekhar Roy
Niladri Banerjee
Manoranjan Byopari
Anjan Dutt
Arun Hota
Amarnath Sharma
Partha Banerjee
Manoj Muntashir Shukla
Priyankar Paliwal
Shyamal Bhattacharya
Prem Shankar Tripathi
Dona Ganguly
Dolly Basu
Uma Jhunjhunwala,
Prem Kapoor
Sraboni Sen
Indrani Sen
Jayati Chakraborty
Hindol Sengupta
Dr Shahid Faroghy
Jitendra Dheer
Nand lal Roushan
Zarina Zarreen
Vinod Prakash Gupta
Anawar Husain Anjum
Fay Seen Ejaz
Naseem Azizi
Mushtak Anjum
Aasim Shanawaz Shibli
The entry for the event can be secured via event website (www.aajtak.in/sahitya and also there is an venue walk in entry as well.
