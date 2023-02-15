Sahitya Aaj Tak - ‘Sahitya ke Sitaron ka Mahakumbh,’ literature festival comes to Kolkata

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo will talk on Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi, while Soma Bandopadhyay, poet-translator and Gautam Sanyal, poet-translator will discuss Bengal Ki Mati main Kavita. This will be followed by a discussion on Sarhad Paar Ka Prem featuring Alka Saraogi, Author and Recipient of Sahitya Akademy; Madhu Kankaria, author, and recipient of Bihari Puraskar, and Vijay Sharma, Author. The evening will comprise of Sur Sangeet with artist Sourendro-Soumyojit. One of the most prominent singers of Bollywood throughout the 1990s and early 2000s singer Udit Narayan, known for his romantic numbers will present his super hits.