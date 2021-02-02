Sakal taps Quintype as strategic provider for their big digital transformation

Data-driven publishing platform to power the digital journey of Maharashtra’s leading media conglomerate.
Quintype Technologies India , a leading digital publishing Saas company, announced that Sakal Media Group, the largest independently owned media business in Maharashtra, has selected Quintype as their preferred digital publishing partner to help transform their digital presence.
Sakal will rely on the breadth and depth of Quintype, including capabilities in content management, monetization, audience engagement, real-time analytics, omnichannel content distribution, API access and multi-site support, to provide a seamless experience to readers and powerful collaboration tools to publishing teams.
Sakal’s digital transformation journey with Quintype will begin with its flagship website. The transformation will be powered by Quintype’s Bold, a cutting edge content management system that helps manage, publish, share and monetize content on all social channels, platforms and devices effortlessly.
“Our readers’ needs and expectations of how they consume content is ever changing and the current pandemic situation has accelerated the digital shift.
Quintype will give us the agility to innovate quickly and provide a seamless and secure experience while delivering the reliability and performance our readers have come to expect from us for more than 85 years” said Abhijit Pawar, managing director, Sakal Media Group.
As the media industry shifts from mobile-first to mobile-only content strategy, Quintype is helping content creators capture the new landscape of audiences and linking it with monetization.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Sakal on their digital journey. We believe in empowering the publishers and providing a seamless digital publishing experience so that they can focus their energies on putting out quality content. Sakal has been at the forefront of quality journalism and we are excited to support and accelerate their growth” said Chirdeep Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Quintype India.
Sakal has signed Quintype for its full suite of digital publishing products including their cutting edge CMS BOLD, subscription management system Accesstype, audience engagement solution Metype, mobile apps and their website development tool Page Builder.
(We got this information in a press release).