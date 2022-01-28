Salman is back with a bang! Catch the World Television Premiere of the blockbuster ‘Antim

Elaborating on his thoughts on Antim, Mahesh Manjrekar said, “Salman and I have come together after a long time, so, with Antim, I wanted to bring a story and characters that the audiences have not seen before. I tried to push both Salman and Aayush beyond the kind of roles they have done in the past and break the mould. Salman’s character in this film, a simple and calm turban-clad cop, is different from the parts that he has previously played in his career. But I had faith that this change will be loved by the audience. Aayush had made his debut in Bollywood with a romantic film while his character in Antim demanded him to get into the skin of the gangster and push him beyond his comfort zone. They worked together as the perfect power duo. I saw a spark in Aayush, much like the one that I had seen in Sanjay Dutt’s eyes years ago. I asked him to be honest with his character and I saw him follow that with absolute conviction. The fans took notice of this and it’s overwhelming to see the response that the film got.”