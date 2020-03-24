Salman Khan has a quirky message for millions of his young fans

Ad synopsis:

The 30 seconds TVC opens with the stunning visuals of a beach where Salman notices a group of young people sitting on beach decks, glued to their phones. Salman lifts the hat off his face and whistles at the group of girls. The Dabangg star then grabs their attention as always and breaks into a cool flow, “ Why ghusso phone ke andar when baahar ki life is pretty sunder”. Next, a girl wearing Bahamas jumps and hits the volleyball and makes a perfect landing on sand. Salman then joins two PYTs taking selfie and photo-bombs them and says, “selfie ke up load ka pause daba aur fun ke download ka play dabaaaaa”. Next, Salman joins a guy sitting inside a shack, busy working on his laptop and shuts the laptop, “baithe-baithe apne haatho ko mat satao aur pairo ko nachao”. The film ends as Salman Khan signs of saying ‘Bahamas, Keep Chillin, Keep Flippin’ with utmost swag and style.