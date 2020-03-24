Salman Khan has a quirky message for millions of his young fans

Footwear brand Bahamas from the house of Relaxo has launched a new ad campaign featuring Salman Khan. The campaign shows the Indian superstar revitalising the youthful positioning of the brand. With the backdrop of beachy and cheerful visuals, the TVC effortlessly weaves the brand’s key message – ‘Keep Chillin, Keep Flippin’ in an energetic and stylish manner. Once again, the brand emerges fresh, in a new avatar, bringing its best in class for customers.
The TVC idea revolves around a highly relevant creative insight in today’s context, especially the youth. No one denies that digital devices are indispensable. They can enhance efficiency, convenience, and communication. However, spending too much time online means spending less time doing real-world activities. With smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wireless Internet, we’re increasingly detaching ourselves from the real world.
Thus, the aim is to capture all kinds of viewers from OTT streamers, social media addicts to TV serial lovers. Salman will be seen in a quirky new avatar wherein he is effortlessly showcasing the latest footwear collection of Bahamas while propounding the concept of a real fun. The idea is to combine digital wellbeing in a fun packed manner with the new advertisement film.
Expressing his thoughts on the new launch and the campaign, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), Relaxo Footwears Limited said, “Salman Khan, who has been the face of the brand for a while now, perfectly fits in as he cuts across all age groups especially the youth and there’s no one better than him to spread this message in a super quirky and most efficient way”
He further adds, “Youngsters today are opting for causal looks and this trend is driving the growth of such market. Our offering is designed for the free-spirited, the easy-going, the live-for-today chillers and to keep celebrating each moment of life. The new TVC brings in energy into audience, motivating them to take a break from their digital life and rededicate themselves to exploring new experiences in real life.”
Speaking about the association, Salman Khan said, “When it comes to daily style, I personally prefer comfort over anything. Bahamas flip flops are extremely comfortable, stylish and durable. The brand has always managed to address the masses with its in-built comfort and credibility of products.”
Ad synopsis:
The 30 seconds TVC opens with the stunning visuals of a beach where Salman notices a group of young people sitting on beach decks, glued to their phones. Salman lifts the hat off his face and whistles at the group of girls. The Dabangg star then grabs their attention as always and breaks into a cool flow, “ Why ghusso phone ke andar when baahar ki life is pretty sunder”. Next, a girl wearing Bahamas jumps and hits the volleyball and makes a perfect landing on sand. Salman then joins two PYTs taking selfie and photo-bombs them and says, “selfie ke up load ka pause daba aur fun ke download ka play dabaaaaa”. Next, Salman joins a guy sitting inside a shack, busy working on his laptop and shuts the laptop, “baithe-baithe apne haatho ko mat satao aur pairo ko nachao”. The film ends as Salman Khan signs of saying ‘Bahamas, Keep Chillin, Keep Flippin’ with utmost swag and style.
The TVC is scheduled to go on air from 15th March 2020. Print, Outdoor and digital support will further boost the campaign to reach out to large number of online and offline audience.
Credits:
Director: Abhiraj Minawala
Production house: Green apple
Agency: Arms Communications
(We got this information in a press release.)