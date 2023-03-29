Samantha Ruth Prabhu invests in Nourish You

Speaking on her investment in Nourish You, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Investing in Nourish You was a natural progression since I have been consuming their products for a while. I was impressed by their story of bringing superfoods like Quinoa and Chia to India, growing them locally, and their product roadmap of millet based clean-label vegan superfoods. I believe that Nourish You can create value while making a positive impact on the health of consumers as well as the planet. I'm excited to partake in their innovative and sustainable approach to business."