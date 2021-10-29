Samsung Bets Big on Premium Large Screen Televisions, High Capacity Refrigerators & Washing Machines in Delhi

Clocked 70% growth in 55-inch & above smart TVs while premium refrigerators and washing machines sales grew 70% and 42% respectively in Delhi.
The festive season is the most exciting time for the year when people upgrade their homes to make it festive ready. Consumers in Delhi are upgrading to Samsung’s big screen TVs, refrigerator and washing machines to equip their homes with latest technology.
Owing to this trend, Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, saw 70% increase in 55 inch and above smart TVs, 70% growth in Frost Free Refrigerators above 350-litres and 42% growth in washing machines above 9 kg capacity, in the month of September. Overall, in Delhi, Samsung has captured a significant market share of 30.7% for TVs, 37.6% for refrigerators and fastest growing for washing machines, thus, making Samsung the market leader in the TV refrigerator categories.
“We've had a great start to the festive season. Our goal is to provide best customer experience by offering best-in-class products to make celebrations this festive season more memorable for consumers. Samsung provides its customers with products that allow them to express their uniqueness while staying true to the promise of providing functionality and innovative features – making the brand a popular choice among customers. Samsung’s products not only come with unbeatable performance and premium aesthetics, but they also provide customers with convenience coupled with attractive festive offers and robust after-sales service,” said, Puneet Arora, Director, EP Electronic Paradise Pvt. Ltd.