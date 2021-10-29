Samsung Bets Big on Premium Large Screen Televisions, High Capacity Refrigerators & Washing Machines in Delhi

“We've had a great start to the festive season. Our goal is to provide best customer experience by offering best-in-class products to make celebrations this festive season more memorable for consumers. Samsung provides its customers with products that allow them to express their uniqueness while staying true to the promise of providing functionality and innovative features – making the brand a popular choice among customers. Samsung’s products not only come with unbeatable performance and premium aesthetics, but they also provide customers with convenience coupled with attractive festive offers and robust after-sales service,” said, Puneet Arora, Director, EP Electronic Paradise Pvt. Ltd.