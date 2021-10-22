Samsung brings the magic of Indian Folk Art to Your Living Room with The Frame TV

Offers 3-months complimentary art store subscription on The Frame.
Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand has introduced local Indian folk and tribal art to the art store of its lifestyle TV The Frame, making it an even more coveted piece to own for the art connoisseur in you.
This new collection, which part of a growing library of over 1,400 pieces, covers art forms from across the Indian sub-continent reflecting the rich heritage of Indian artisans.
Samsung has tied up with Floating Canvas Company to revive appreciation of various Indian art forms. To make The Frame more exciting, consumers can avail a three-month complimentary subscription to the art store. The art works will be available on all models of The Frame TVs, which is a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off.
“Displaying unique art forms that matches consumers’ personal style is a great way to give living spaces a distinct touch. Every region in India has its own rich and vibrant folk art and to give it a platform, we are happy to bring folk art to your home with The Frame, one of the most spectacular lifestyle TVs. With the TV as a centrepiece of our living spaces today, consumers want their TVs to enhance the aesthetics of their spaces as well as offer a premium cinematic experience,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
The art collection has been curated from across the wide expanse of Indian traditional folk and tribal art forms such as the Kalighat Paintings from Bengal; Cheriyal Scroll Paintings of Telangana; Madhubani Paintings from Bihar; Patachitra Paintings of Odisha and Bengal; Bhil art works from Madhya Pradesh; Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan; Baiga art works from Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh; Warli Paintings of Maharashtra; Kerala Mural Paintings; Phad Paintings from Rajasthan; Gond art works from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Odisha respectively.
Unbelievably stunning, The Frame has been tastefully designed to make your luxury living space more distinctive and allow you to make your own style statement with stunning and customizable bezel options that come in different colours to complement your surroundings. With the latest edition of The Frame, you can curate your personal art collection as well.
The Frame TV isn't just beautiful, it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life like colours, enhanced contrast, and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.
