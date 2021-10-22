Samsung brings the magic of Indian Folk Art to Your Living Room with The Frame TV

“Displaying unique art forms that matches consumers’ personal style is a great way to give living spaces a distinct touch. Every region in India has its own rich and vibrant folk art and to give it a platform, we are happy to bring folk art to your home with The Frame, one of the most spectacular lifestyle TVs. With the TV as a centrepiece of our living spaces today, consumers want their TVs to enhance the aesthetics of their spaces as well as offer a premium cinematic experience,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.