Samsung completes 25 Years in the country

Major initiatives for Citizenship, R&D, Startup community and Manufacturing on the anvil.
Samsung, India’s biggest and most trusted electronics company, today launched #PoweringDigitalIndia, its brand new vision for the country that will be driven by an exciting new citizenship program aimed at students across the nation, a refreshed local R&D strategy with special focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing.
The new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia is being unveiled as Samsung completes 25 successful years in the country, having been a shining star in India’s manufacturing and growth story, and a committed partner in this journey.
Launching the new vision, Ken Kang, president & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said: “At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India. Millions of our consumers, our partners and employees, have loved Samsung over the years to make us the country’s biggest, most trusted and most admired brand of mobile phones and consumer electronics, with almost every home in India having a touch of Samsung. Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India’s future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner.”
“Samsung is committed to work with the Government of India and various state governments to realize their vision of nation building, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging of the digital divide through multiple initiatives in manufacturing, R&D, creation of jobs and entrepreneurship, responsible citizenship and transformational innovations,” Mr. Ken Kang said.
Citizenship: Vision for the Youth
India is a young country and Samsung intends to contribute to creating leaders of tomorrow. As part of the Powering Digital India vision, Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship program which will involve engineering students and academia from across the country and will help create a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country. The contours of the program will be unveiled soon.
