Samsung India pledges INR 20 Crore in fight against Covid-19

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has hastened deliveries of Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines that it provides to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship program. As part of the program, Samsung also provides training to technicians on how to use these machines. The most recent delivery of the equipment has been to a hospital in Noida that has also been designated as a Covid-19 facility for the region. The Samsung Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines will aid in quick diagnostics.