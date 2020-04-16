Samsung India pledges INR 20 Crore in fight against Covid-19

Over the last few weeks, Samsung India teams have engaged with various governments, local authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare a broad and meaningful strategy in the fight against Covid-19. We have announced measures to support local administration and community in Noida, by equipping hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic.
In our continuous endeavour to support the fight against Covid-19, Samsung today pledged a contribution of INR 20 crore to the Union and State governments in India. Samsung will be donating INR 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and INR 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to support the country’s challenge against the pandemic.
In addition, Samsung employees across India are putting together their personal contribution. The Company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks.
These new measures come on the back of Samsung’s support to local administration and community in Noida, where the Company has provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. So far Samsung has provided thousands of Preventive Masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals. PPE kits are an essential preventive healthcare utility and each kit includes: Surgeon Gown, Face Mask, Gloves, Preventive Eye wear, Hood Cap and Shoe Cover.
We are also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improve the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided.
Over the last few weeks, Samsung has hastened deliveries of Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines that it provides to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship program. As part of the program, Samsung also provides training to technicians on how to use these machines. The most recent delivery of the equipment has been to a hospital in Noida that has also been designated as a Covid-19 facility for the region. The Samsung Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines will aid in quick diagnostics.
In Noida, Samsung is also supporting the local administration and local police in providing food packets to local communities on a daily basis.
At Samsung, our commitment is to stand strong with the nation during these testing times. In our endeavour to enable individuals to support the cause, we have updated our Samsung Pay platform to allow seamless donations for the PM Cares Fund. Consumers can contribute directly to the PM Cares Fund through Samsung Pay by clicking on the PM Cares Fund option.
Even as operations at our service centers and customer call centers have been suspended, our commitment to serving our consumers remains intact. We are full of hope that our Service Vans will soon be back in action, covering the diverse terrain of India and reaching your doorstep. Until then, we urge consumers to connect with us through our online Live Chat feature (https://bit.ly/2wPfyRl) for any product queries or email us (https://www.samsung.com/in/support/email/). Consumers can track their repairs at: https://www.samsung.com/in/support/your-service/track-repair/
Samsung salutes all professionals working tirelessly on the frontline of this battle.
