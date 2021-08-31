Samsung Introduces AR Filters On Instagram & Facebook

To further increase engagement and excitement with consumers, Samsung has launched a new contest that allows four lucky contest participants to win The Frame by following a few simple steps. While using the AR filter on Instagram or Facebook, participants need to virtually place The Frame in their home environment, select a bezel of their choice, choose an artwork from the options provided or select one of their own and click a screenshot of the AR filter and post it on their respective social media, tagging Samsung India. The contest is live and will end on September 9, 2021. Four lucky winners will be announced on September 27, 2021.