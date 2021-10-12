Samsung introduces BESPOKE range of refrigerators for the Indian market

The BESPOKE refrigerators not only offer design innovation but also technology innovations. The BESPOKE 4-Door Flex Family Hub™ features a Beverage Center™ which gives quick access to the water dispenser, an automatically-filling water pitcher and an infuser for flavored water. It comes with newly released Family Hub™ 6.0 software version and is also equipped with Dual Auto Ice Maker which consists of two separate ice makers that make regular cubed ice and smaller ice bites simultaneously to suit various beverage cooling preferences. Additionally, for the first time in India, the refrigerator comes with Dual Flex Zones – Flex Crisper™ and Flex Zone™ that gives temperature adjustment options and allows consumers to customize storage options as per their convenience.