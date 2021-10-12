Samsung introduces BESPOKE range of refrigerators for the Indian market

The BESPOKE range of Samsung refrigerators tap into trend of personalisation extending to home appliances.
Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has ushered in the next generation of kitchen design with the launch of BESPOKE, its new generation of refrigerators in India. The new age consumers want tailor-made experiences – from personalised holidays to customised fitness plans. Samsung’s BESPOKE refrigerators are designed to offer customised design options for a modern modular kitchen that suit your personal taste.
Samsung’s BESPOKE French Door refrigerator lineup, available in 4-Door Flex Family Hub™ and 4-Door Flex French Door models, is a unique blend of personalised aesthetic and premium refrigeration. The BESPOKE 4-Door Family Hub™ refrigerator will be available in Black Caviar in elegant steel finish as well as with Dual Tone Design Glam Glass panels in Glam Navy and Glam White glass finish. The BESPOKE 4-Door Flex French Door refrigerator will be available in Glam Navy and Glam White glass finish.
“With kitchens being the hub of Indian homes, we wanted to offer our consumers a refrigerator that not only fulfills their refrigeration needs, but also reflects their personal style. We are excited to launch the BESPOKE refrigerator range that is more than just a home appliance. It brings together Samsung’s innovative technology with a product designed to fit into consumers’ lifestyles, just as every bespoke item should,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
The BESPOKE refrigerators not only offer design innovation but also technology innovations. The BESPOKE 4-Door Flex Family Hub™ features a Beverage Center™ which gives quick access to the water dispenser, an automatically-filling water pitcher and an infuser for flavored water. It comes with newly released Family Hub™ 6.0 software version and is also equipped with Dual Auto Ice Maker which consists of two separate ice makers that make regular cubed ice and smaller ice bites simultaneously to suit various beverage cooling preferences. Additionally, for the first time in India, the refrigerator comes with Dual Flex Zones – Flex Crisper™ and Flex Zone™ that gives temperature adjustment options and allows consumers to customize storage options as per their convenience.
