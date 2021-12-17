Samsung to make the Christmas and New Year celebrations merrier

The brand has announced Lucky Draw Prizes worth INR 4 Crore on purchase of its Home Appliances.
Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced a New Year lucky draw contest on its range home appliances to make the Christmas and New Year celebrations merrier.
Around 600 consumers buying Samsung Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, Dishwashers and AirDressers from December 15, 2021 – January 26, 2022 will stand a chance to win Samsung AirDresser, Refrigerator or Microwave worth INR 4 crore.
All they need to do is register on the microsite and upload the invoice once their purchase is complete. The winners will be announced on four different occasions during the contest period. The contest participation is applicable on purchase of Samsung Home Appliances from all leading retail stores across the country (except Tamil Nadu).
For consumers in Tamil Nadu, Samsung has introduced another contest wherein they need to enter a slogan on the microsite along with the invoice of the Samsung Home Appliance they have bought. 18 lucky winners from Tamil Nadu will be announced at the end of the promo period.
Additionally, consumers across India during the offer period can avail offers such as additional cashback up to 20% and EMIs starting as low as INR 990.
“As the year 2021 comes to an end, we at Samsung would like to help our consumers make the most of Christmas and New Year celebrations by rewarding them for their love and commitment for us. We have curated a unique contest aimed at providing them with an opportunity to upgrade their homes with premium technology and products from Samsung,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
