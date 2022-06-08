Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Chengalvarayan join BQ Prime board of directors

The appointment follows Gautam Adani's AMG Media Networks' acquisition of 49 per cent stake in the digital business news platform last month.
Quintillion Business Media, a digital business news platform in India, announced the appointment of Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan to its Board on Wednesday.
The appointment comes close on the heels of Gautam Adani's AMG Media Networks acquiring 49 per cent stake in the Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform last month.
Pugalia, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of AMG Media, has been appointed as a director. A senior journalist with more than three decades’ experience, he had stepped down as president of Quint Digital Media Ltd last September. He was appointed by Adani Enterprises as CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media related initiatives.
Senthil Chengalvarayan has been appointed as an Independent Director. With over 35 years experience, Senthil was the founding editor of CNBC TV18 and then the Editor-in-Chief of Network 18’s Business News Room.
Raghav Bahl, Chairman, Quintillion Business Media stated, “I am delighted to welcome two of my oldest and most valued colleagues to the board of Quintillion Business Media Limited. Many moons ago, in an earlier innings, Sanjay and Senthil had worked closely with me to launch India’s largest business news broadcast/digital network. In this innings, we shall recreate and surpass that magic, in a robust new investment partnership with the Adani Group.”
Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of AMG Media, stated, "I am delighted to join the board of BQ Prime. The team at BQ Prime has built an excellent, high- quality digital business news brand in a relatively short period of time. AMG Media Network will lend all its support to scale up this compelling offering. It’s my privilege to join hands with Raghav and Senthil once again to serve the business news consumers through this powerful platform.”