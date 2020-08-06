Sanjeev Kotnala joins International Advisory Board on Geneva based NGO Aid-et-Action

Sanjeev Kotnala is a Aid-Et-Action India board member and a member of the advisory board of Aid-Et-Action -South Asia. He has been associated with Aid-et-Action India for the last four years. The AEA- South Asia is headquartered in Chennai and is headed by Regional Director AEA, Ravi Pratap Singh.

Commenting on Sanjeev's joining the advisory board, Ravi Pratap, Aid-et-Action Regional Director for South Asia, said that Mr. Kotnala’s enormous experience in brand development and marketing would help AEA to highlight the impact it has created; and changed the life of millions of children and youth by ensuring quality education.

Aide et Action International (AEAI) is a Geneva-based INGO founded in 1981 in France, AEAI operates in 19 countries reaching to more than 3 million people. It envisions a world where "dignity is ensured for all men and women through education" and its mission is "to make education a level for human development". AEA South Asia supported 9,38,488 people including 2,54,090 children, 5,95,940 adults, 88,470 youth in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. AEA Mission is to make EDUCATION a lever for human development.