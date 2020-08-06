Sanjeev Kotnala joins International Advisory Board on Geneva based NGO Aid-et-Action

Kotnala, joins International Advisory Board for the campaign 'Education for Women Now' being developed by Geneva-based international NGO, Aid-et-Action (AEA).
Sanjeev Kotnala, brand and marketing consultant, joins International Advisory Board for the campaign 'Education for Women Now' being developed by Geneva-based international NGO, Aid-et-Action (AEA).
'Education for Women Now', is an international philanthropic campaign designed to empower girls and women through education, an essential tool to overcome crises, advance development and reduce poverty.
The campaign aims to raise €20M in the next five years to support 15 significant projects in 12 countries of Africa and Asia. As an advisory Board member, Sanjeev Kotnala will advise and share expertise to help outreach to decision-makers.
Sanjeev Kotnala said it is an honour to be part of this powerful International Advisory Board with seasoned campaigners and people highly experienced and passionate about the cause. It will be a great place to experiment and expand on human emotions and empathy while working on the campaign—time to test if the same fundamentals work across categories and regions. I am happy for the opportunity to contribute back to the society using my expertise, experience and knowledge of brand building and marketing.
Sanjeev Kotnala is a Aid-Et-Action India board member and a member of the advisory board of Aid-Et-Action -South Asia. He has been associated with Aid-et-Action India for the last four years. The AEA- South Asia is headquartered in Chennai and is headed by Regional Director AEA, Ravi Pratap Singh.
Commenting on Sanjeev's joining the advisory board, Ravi Pratap, Aid-et-Action Regional Director for South Asia, said that Mr. Kotnala’s enormous experience in brand development and marketing would help AEA to highlight the impact it has created; and changed the life of millions of children and youth by ensuring quality education.
Aide et Action International (AEAI) is a Geneva-based INGO founded in 1981 in France, AEAI operates in 19 countries reaching to more than 3 million people. It envisions a world where "dignity is ensured for all men and women through education" and its mission is "to make education a level for human development". AEA South Asia supported 9,38,488 people including 2,54,090 children, 5,95,940 adults, 88,470 youth in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. AEA Mission is to make EDUCATION a lever for human development.
Joining Sanjeev Kotnala; brand and marketing director, Coach, Author and columnist, on Advisory Board for 'Education For Women Now' campaign are-
AFRICA- Bennani, Aïcha Lebsir; head of marketing & communication at the Sanlam Insurance groups. EPOTE, Denise - a journalist, host and Head of the Africa Department on TV5 Monde, a French television network. Gaillard, Carole, Carole is founder and head of "Chais-elle", an event agency designed to promote women winemakers. Pacteau, Joëlle is head of Europe Francophone Market at Lombard Odier Group, France/Switzerland, Jean is CEO of International Media Partners.
CANADA- Da Silva, Carole; host and producer of the documentary series "Femme & Pouvoir" ("Woman & Power"). Vadius, Marie-Aline is Director of "L'Etincelle", a school for children with special educational needs of Montreal School Commission. president of Montreal Intercultural Council and a member of the Quebec High Education Council, Canada.
FRANCE- Combe, Sylvie – ex-director of communication and marketing, Sustainable Development and Public Affairs in various industrial and distribution sectors. De Broglie, Edouard - founder and President at Ethik Investment Group. Fréderic is an author, film writer and producer of programs and documentaries, France/China. THIELLET, François , François is a founder of "THEMA.
SINGAPORE - Tan, Georgette ex-Senior Vice President, Communications at Mastercard and now adjunct faculty lecturing in Communications at the Lee Kong Chiang School of Business at the Singapore Management University. Singapore. SWITZERLAND- Mbazomo, Carole Arts Director of the Edmond de Rothschild Foundations. USA- Foster, Stephenie, Partner at Smash Strategies a recognized voice in women's leadership and empowerment,.
(We got this information in a press release).