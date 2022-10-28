SAP India and Zee Business launch the fourth edition of Dare to Dream Awards 2022

This is the fourth edition of Dare to Dream Awards and will commemorate the unwavering spirit of Indian businesspeople who overcame market disruption in the last year by using their hardship to their advantage. Over the years, the initiative has inspired business innovators to brave the disruptive challenges of the business environment and convert adversity to their advantage by leveraging technology.

Rajeev Singh, Vice-President, Midmarket and Emerging Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent, added, "Indian MSMEs and its business leaders hold power to transform not just India's economy but also the lives of billions of Indians. They account for 27% of the total contribution to India's GDP, with considerable headroom for growth. As we celebrate 75 years of India's independence, we are gearing up for the next big leap that is being shaped by pioneers of the new India."

The theme for this year will look at the "next huge leap" by the pioneers of modern India. Business titans, well-known thought leaders, and other seasoned professionals from the sector will all congregate under one roof for the award ceremony. The big award presentation is set for November 16, 2022, at The Taj Lands' End in Mumbai. The leadership lectures, debates, and panel discussions at this year's edition will pave the way for MSMEs to assume the responsibility of leading India in 2047.

Commenting on the initiative, Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, said, "The success of MSMEs in linking Bharat to India is one of the lesser told stories of India Inc. The Dare to Dream initiative launched in association with SAP is a testament to these extraordinary stories empowering millions of Indians through job creation and entrepreneurship. With this, we hope there's more recognition and appreciation for unheard voices."

The award will recognize the virtuous contributions of eminent business leaders in 12 categories giving over 50 awards. The jury panel comprises illustrious personalities from the industry. They will recognize the business leaders who have been pioneers in innovation, technology, digital transformation, and winning customers.

The Dare to Dream Awards celebrate innovation and inspire others to pursue their dreams. If you are an innovative leader who has set benchmarks for the industry, it's time to get noticed. This is a great opportunity to share your journey with the world and be seen as an example for others to follow. Fill out the nomination form here.

It's time to share your inspiring journey with the world and be seen as an innovative leader who sets benchmarks for the industry to follow. Visit the Dare to Dream Awards 2022 website to learn more about the simplified nomination process and submit your nominations before October 29 to be a part of this celebration of innovation. Start your nomination process.