SAP, TV9 Network join hands to empower & celebrate India’s SMEs

Terming it one of the most required programmes aimed at helping entrepreneurs, Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President, Midmarket, SAP India, said: “Whether one is just starting out or looking to improve their SME’s quality and turnover, it can be hard to know what direction to go next and it’s completely normal. No business owner knows everything at the start. That’s part of the reason why being mentored as a business owner is such a brilliant idea.”