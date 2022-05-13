Sara Ali Khan celebrates Purplle as har Indian ka beauty destination

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Sara Ali Khan, Brand Ambassador, said, “The Purplle world is all about having fun with beauty, experimenting, and finding your perfect match. From luxury products to daily basics, I have always turned to Purplle for my beauty needs, and I am proud to say that Purplle sirf Sara ka hi nahi, Har Indian ka Beauty Destination hai! I hope many young girls can resonate with our campaign and, whatever their definition of beauty, they can truly indulge in all that they heart on Purplle. For the campaign, we brought alive the brand’s personality of being trendy, yet super fun and relatable”