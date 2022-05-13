Sara Ali Khan celebrates Purplle as har Indian ka beauty destination

From mass, premium, to super-premium beauty; for every Indian skin tone and skin type!
Beauty e-commerce major, Purplle.com launches its latest brand communication, positioning itself as “Har Indian Ka Beauty Destination”. With over 60,000 products from 1000+ brands, catering to the diverse needs of every Indian, the brand encourages women to indulge and add to their cart, everything they heart! With a top-notch tech solution stack, consumers can avail personalised recommendations while shopping on Purplle.com. If needed, they can opt to return products through a unique 2-day return policy.
Today, women across the markets seek personalized beauty solutions that appeal to different skin tones and types. Purplle’s propriety Beauty Intelligence Suite uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to decipher thousands of keywords, which include brands, ingredients, skin types, benefits, categories, and special attributes. With this, Purplle has made trending beauty products accessible and affordable. The new campaign brings alive this proposition by showcasing a diverse group of friends, from across the country, who find their perfect match on the beauty e-commerce platform. Brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a Manish Malhotra outfit, encourages girls to fearlessly explore their beauty needs and embrace their diversity.
At Purplle, there is a beauty product for every Indian, from mass, premium, to super-premium. Bringing this to life through the campaign, Nippun Aneja, Chief Business Officer, Purplle.com, said, “Beauty is very personal and exploratory. Different skin types, skin tones, weather conditions, and textures can influence a consumer’s journey. Today, with digital breaking access barriers, the beauty experience is full of personalized solutions. Powered by a strong technology backbone, Purplle caters to the many requirements of consumers with a plethora of offerings and trending products. Our strong positioning encourages women to explore the pleasures of beauty, with a wide range of genuine certified products delivered across 18,000 pin codes. With this, we truly are Har Indian ka Beauty Destination.”
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Sara Ali Khan, Brand Ambassador, said, “The Purplle world is all about having fun with beauty, experimenting, and finding your perfect match. From luxury products to daily basics, I have always turned to Purplle for my beauty needs, and I am proud to say that Purplle sirf Sara ka hi nahi, Har Indian ka Beauty Destination hai! I hope many young girls can resonate with our campaign and, whatever their definition of beauty, they can truly indulge in all that they heart on Purplle. For the campaign, we brought alive the brand’s personality of being trendy, yet super fun and relatable”
The campaign went live across Sara Ali Khan’s social platforms and will be further amplified across languages and distributed via digital and social channels.
