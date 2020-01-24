Saregama dedicates Carvaan to the bravehearts of our country

No sacrifice is bigger than theirs, No courage is bolder than theirs, No duty is greater than theirs. On the occasion of the 71st Indian Republic day, Saregama launches a limited edition Carvaan dedicated to the real heroes of our great nation.
Carvaan salutes the undying spirit of the armed forces with Carvaan Camouflage Green. A classic camouflage green body, 5000 pre-loaded evergreen Hindi songs, power-packed with features like Bluetooth, AUX, AM/FM and Made in India, this Carvaan represents the patriot in every Indian.
Commenting on the launch of this limited edition, Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India said, “We want to salute the real heroes of our country in our own way. On the occasion of 71st Indian Republic day, we launch this limited edition of Carvaan – Camouflage Green. A colour that personifies patriotism”.
Priced at INR 6490, Carvaan Camouflage Green is available on www.saregama.com
(We got this information in a press release.)