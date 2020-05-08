Saregama launches ‘Maa Ke Liye’ campaign, this Mother’s Day!

This Mother’s Day, Saregama has launched a new campaign – Maa Ke Liye – to promote meaningful gestures.
Around this time each year, shops get glutted with gifts and posters that read 'World's Best Mother', 'Love You, Mom', and other souvenirs that convey how special she is. This year rather than letting the pandemic dampen the spirit of celebration, let us find other exciting ways to celebrate our beloved mothers.
Saregama’s new campaign – ‘Maa Ke Liye’ highlights how even the smallest gestures can make our mothers happy. Bringing alive the touch of meaningful actions, the brand’s latest campaign talks about how it is not the gold and the glitter that makes a mother smile – but it is the thoughtful gestures that really counts!
This Mother’s Day, do something for your mother, and submit your entry on Saregama’s social media pages – and get a chance to win a Saregama Carvaan – your musical companion for life!
(We got this information from a press release)