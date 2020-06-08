Saregama music library grows by 10%

The project was initiated 4 months back, and completed during the lockdown while adhering to the rules of remote working. All employees across the county coordinated to complete this project from their homes and finished the project even before the decided deadline.Commenting on the latest addition, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “We have painstakingly digitized unexposed 11,000 additional tracks in over 12 languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and more. This is our attempt to preserve our country’s music legacy for future generations. These songs will soon available on all digital platforms for listeners”