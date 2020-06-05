Saregama releases earning for the Quarter ended March 31, 2020 and FY 19-20

62% Q-o-Q Growth in Consolidated PBT and 41% Q-o-Q Growth in Consolidated PAT.
Saregama, India’s oldest music label and the youngest movie studio, announced its financial results for the 4th Quarter ended Mar 31st. In a quarter saddled with Covid-19 related jolts, the company has been able to grow its PBT by 62% Q-o-Q. During Q4 FY20, the company’s consolidated Revenue from Operations is Rs. 1087 Mn (Q3 FY 20 was Rs 1295 Mn ) and PBT is Rs 223 Mn (Q3 FY 20 was 138 Mn).
Inspite of the quarter witnessing postponement of product launches and fall in Carvaan sales due to Covid-19 related market disturbances, the company was able to grow its profits during this period. This was primarily due to steady growth in its music licensing income, its serial ‘Roja’ maintaining its position as the highest rated Tamil TV show and Films vertical continuing to do well.
The Consolidated Revenue for the full year FY 20 is 5215 Mn, while Consolidated PAT for the FY20 Rs. 435 Mn. The Licensing Income in FY20 increased by 22%. The overall Carvaan sales during FY 21 was 7.41 Lacs units. The highlight of the year was launch of 3rd party podcasts on Carvaan 2.0 using the return path. Currently 282 podcasts across lifestyle, kids, devotional, music, business, entertainment etc. in multiple languages are available on the Carvaan platform.
The Company has started FY 21 with two new music licensing deals with major global platforms - Spotify and Facebook.
This was a good year for the film division, Yoodlee, which licensed 6 movies during this year. Three of these were delivered to Hotstar as Hotstar Originals and other three to Netflix. One of the Yoodlee films, Hamid, won two National Film Awards while another film, Kanpuriye, won the Talentrack award.
