Saregama releases earning for the Quarter ended March 31, 2020 and FY 19-20

The Consolidated Revenue for the full year FY 20 is 5215 Mn, while Consolidated PAT for the FY20 Rs. 435 Mn. The Licensing Income in FY20 increased by 22%. The overall Carvaan sales during FY 21 was 7.41 Lacs units. The highlight of the year was launch of 3rd party podcasts on Carvaan 2.0 using the return path. Currently 282 podcasts across lifestyle, kids, devotional, music, business, entertainment etc. in multiple languages are available on the Carvaan platform.