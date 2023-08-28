The Amar Ujala Web recently completed its 'Sarvashresth Sarpanch: Ek Khoj.' campaign. The initiative was aimed at reaching out to the rural belt of Uttar Pradesh and subtly but contextually integrating the sponsors. As part of the initiative, a campaign was run across digital, offline, video, and print, reaching more than 700 villages and 6 million eyeballs. The campaign received 550 entries from Sarpanches before honoring the best Sarpanches across 9 categories.
Bajaj Auto collaborated with Amar Ujala as the presenting partner in this unique venture with its brand Platina ABS. The campaign was initiated in two-fold massive activation plan, combining online and on-ground efforts. In the initial phase of the campaign, a curated content hub was created on Amarujala.com, featuring detailed information about the initiative, categories of awards and the entire selection process.
The on-ground drive had activation team visiting more than 700 villages in 7 major hubs of Uttar Pradesh to nominate the deserving candidates. The enthusiasm of the participants was clearly visible by the impressive number of nominations received. Such entries were verified, thoroughly checked and 50 Sarpanchs were selected based on a proper selection process. In the second phase, the video team of Amarujala.com reached out to these 50 villages through a massive on-ground
(We got this information in a press release).