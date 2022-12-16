Save Big on Premium with Truecaller Family Plan

Subscription models are becoming increasingly popular globally and consumers have asked us for a cost-efficient way for them to offer Truecaller’s Premium experience to their loved ones. As a Family Plan administrator, you can add four people to your plan and extend the Premium benefits of Truecaller for them to experience and enjoy. In many of our markets, it is common that one family member ensures all members are covered by various services and we are happy to now offer a convenient way to add Truecaller to that list”, he added.