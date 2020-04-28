Scatter bags content marketing mandate for Salesforce India blog

India's leading content marketing company, has won the Salesforce blog management mandate. As their content partner, Scatter will help localize Salesforce India’s blog presence using multiple content formats. Salesforce India is the latest addition to marque enterprise B2B brands that have chosen Scatter to achieve content marketing success.
Scatter has created over 50,000 pieces of content for over 200 major brands in the past four years. In addition to content marketing services, Scatter offers a suite of proprietary mar-tech solutions including content recommendation engine, workflow management system and digital asset manager. The Indian Express group and media veteran Haresh Chawla have invested in Scatter.
Scatter's Customer Success Head and founding member, Abhishek Sharma, said "We're excited to partner with Salesforce India and are confident that we can enhance their marketing efforts. Scatter has driven SMART business results for several renowned organizations in India. We have developed a specialist B2B content marketing practice that we will bring to the fore on our partnership with Salesforce."
(We got this information in a press release.)