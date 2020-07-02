Scatter elevates founding members to new leadership roles

In a statement released by the promoters, Mahip Singh and Rajan Srinivasan said “The new leadership roles come as the company launches the Scatter Content Box - India's first Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution. The MarTech platform aims to help agile marketers use the power of AI and ML to take complete control of their brand and marketing assets. The tool helps empower digital marketing, content, and social teams to work collaboratively and ensure business continuity.