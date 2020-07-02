Scatter elevates founding members to new leadership roles

The new leadership roles come as the company launches the Scatter Content Box - India's first Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution.
Scatter, India's leading content marketing company, is excited to announce the elevation of several founding members into new leadership roles. The move comes as Scatter shifts its focus towards developing in-house products that will boost the marketing ecosystem and facilitate growth, both within and outside the company.
Garima Sharma, formerly the VP of content & product, will now assume the role of chief product & content officer at Scatter. Bringing immense knowledge and innovation to the table, she will drive the product and content production teams to new heights.
Martha D'Souza, previously the AVP of operations and process management, will advance as senior VP of Finance and Legal. In her role, she will oversee financial management and compliance related matters.
Abhishek Sharma, formerly the VP of customer success, will take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer, scaling up business and moving the company from a single revenue stream into multiple ones – Product and Services.
All three founding members have been a part of Scatter from the time of its establishment, and have played a vital part, building and nurturing their teams during the company’s formative years.
In a statement released by the promoters, Mahip Singh and Rajan Srinivasan said “The new leadership roles come as the company launches the Scatter Content Box - India's first Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution. The MarTech platform aims to help agile marketers use the power of AI and ML to take complete control of their brand and marketing assets. The tool helps empower digital marketing, content, and social teams to work collaboratively and ensure business continuity.