Schwarzkopf Professional introduces ‘Business of Beauty Classes’ for the salon community

Shama Dalal, Marketing Head, Schwarzkopf Professional India shares, “Schwarzkopf Professional has always undertaken efforts and initiatives that will help our salon owners and hairdressers to move forward in their businesses and careers, respectively. And with this program we hope to give the necessary boost and ideas that will help them develop strategies to make their business profitable keeping in mind the recent scenarios. We are glad to have Mr.Salman Bukhari on board for our first session who is extremely knowledgeable, has great insights on business development strategies.”