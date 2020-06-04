Schwarzkopf Professional introduces ‘Business of Beauty Classes’ for the salon community

The first session has confirmed attendance of 200+ with more than 900 participating salons.
To empower the salon owners in business management, Schwarzkopf Professional has now launched with a masterclass called- “Business of Beauty Classes”. The aim of these seminars is to share strategies, techniques and marketing ideas with the salon owners for the growth of their businesses.
Under this program by the brand, a wide range of customized business course will be shared that will include –amplification of digital presence, content creation for hairdressers, inventory management, loyalty-building with clientele and many other topics related to the salon business.
The first session of this will kickstart on Tuesday 2nd June, 2020 at 4pm with ace Business Coach- Salman Z. Bukhari who has over 19 years of professional experience in Marketing and Business Strategy.
Talking about the recent initiative by the brand, Karthik Kaushik Country Head Schwarzkopf Professional India, says “The backbone of every brand are their partners and associates and for Schwarzkopf Professional it’s our salon community. These classes that will be hosted will focus on strengthening the salon businesses and together building a strong hair-dressing ecosystem in India that will be in par with the global standards.”
Shama Dalal, Marketing Head, Schwarzkopf Professional India shares, “Schwarzkopf Professional has always undertaken efforts and initiatives that will help our salon owners and hairdressers to move forward in their businesses and careers, respectively. And with this program we hope to give the necessary boost and ideas that will help them develop strategies to make their business profitable keeping in mind the recent scenarios. We are glad to have Mr.Salman Bukhari on board for our first session who is extremely knowledgeable, has great insights on business development strategies.”
(We got this information from a press release.)