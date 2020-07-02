Scripbox campaign encourages customers to stay invested amidst challenging market situations

The campaign has two key videos that try to strike the right emotional chord with the audience keeping in mind the current situation, its impact on investors' sentiments, and how Scripbox could help. The first video talks about the importance of staying invested during these turbulent times as the market has always rewarded long-term investors. It also stresses how Scripbox's data-backed recommendations and expertise can help navigate through the uncertainties. The second video reminds investors to not forget the long-term view while trying to adjust to the 'new normal'. It drives home the importance of Scripbox's regular reviews and course-corrections that help investors stay invested in the best mutual funds.