Season 2 of Smule Mirchi Cover Star will unearth India’s hidden singing talent

Yatish Mehrishi (chief operating officer), Radio Mirchi: “Looking at the growing trends in the singing category and the excitement that people have for such activities, we were keen to give our listeners one such innovativeplatform. Smule Mirchi Cover Star is a platform that not only will help people explore their hiddensinging talent but also, something that people will enjoy while participating. After an amazing responsein the first season we look forward to discover many such hidden gems and give the winner the stage ofMirchi Music Awards.”