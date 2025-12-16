Season 3 of 'Game Changers with MJ' coming soon on Bharat24

After two blockbuster seasons that reshaped the Hindi talk show space, Game Changers with MJ is set to make a powerful comeback with its much-anticipated Season 3. Airing on Bharat24 and its digital assets, the new season promises to be bigger, deeper, and more impactful, continuing its legacy of inspiring millions through authentic conversations and transformative stories.

Launched in 2023, Game Changers with MJ is a Hindi talk show hosted by seasoned media professional Manoj Jagyasi, chief business officer, Bharat24, and former CRO of Zee Network and Network18. The show has earned widespread recognition for revolutionizing the talk show format by blending unscripted, heartfelt dialogue with in-depth storytelling, spotlighting the untold journeys of India’s most iconic disruptors, leaders, and achievers across business, healthcare, governance, spirituality, and social impact.

What truly distinguishes the series is its raw authenticity. Manoj Jagyasi’s deeply research-driven and engaging hosting style brings forth pivotal life moments, defining decisions, and practical wisdom born out of real challenges. These conversations strongly resonate with audiences, especially the youth aspiring to leadership, purpose-driven success, and nation-building.

Over the seasons, Game Changers with MJ has featured an extraordinary lineup of influential personalities who inspire the nation. The show has hosted eminent leaders such as Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda; Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki; R.S. Sodhi, former Managing Director of Amul; and Padma Shri Dr. Randeep Guleria, former Director of AIIMS. It has also welcomed revered spiritual leaders including Acharya Sunil Sagar Maharaj, Head of the Digambar Jain Samaj, and Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, who is carrying forward the divine legacy of Satya Sai Baba, among many other voices that continue to shape and inspire India.

Several distinguished guests have openly praised the show and its host. Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, described Manoj Jagyasi as a guiding light who, through Game Changers with MJ, shows the path to countless people. Jayen Mehta, MD, Amul, applauded the depth and excellence of MJ’s research, calling it the best. Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder and Chief Mentor of the Indiamart Group and IIHM, referred to Manoj Jagyasi as the best host. Shri Arun Sao, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, shared that he thoroughly enjoyed his conversation with him, while Madhusudan Chauhan, CEO and Director of Jiya Ayurveda, expressed his wish for the show to continue for many more years, consistently unveiling lesser-known facets of success.

Beyond television, Game Changers with MJ commands a powerful digital presence, significantly amplifying its reach and influence. Through Bharat24 and its digital assets, the show enjoys a total social media reach of over 3 crore, with YouTube boasting 3.3 million+ subscribers, Instagram crossing 7.5 lakh+ followers, and X (formerly Twitter)engaging a growing community of over 50,000 followers.

With Season 3, audiences can expect even more compelling personalities, deeper insights, and conversations that challenge perspectives and spark meaningful change. As anticipation builds across television and digital platforms alike, one thing is clear—Game Changers with MJ is coming soon, and Season 3 is set to arrive with a big bang, once again redefining conversations that truly matter on Bharat24.

