Sensodyne unveils TV campaign for its toothbrush portfolio

Speaking on the campaign, Anurita Chopra, area marketing lead- Oral Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare elaborated, “People want to choose the best for their Oral health. However, there are still many misconceptions regarding the choice of toothbrush & brushing technique. Being a trusted oral health care brand, we want to educate consumers on the importance of choosing a right toothbrush. This campaign attempts to dispel the common perception that hard brushing is needed for effective cleaning and positions Sensodyne toothbrush as a specialist brush for best care of teeth and gums”.