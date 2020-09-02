Sensodyne’s #ForTheLoveOf campaign celebrates memorable dishes by India’s leading Chefs

Speaking on the occasion, Anurita Chopra, Area Marketing Lead- Oral Health, GSK Consumer Healthcare elaborated, “Over the years, Sensodyne has become the preferred toothpaste brand for consumers with tooth sensitivity. There are still a number of Indians that suffer from the condition, who do not take action and avoid enjoying their favourite food and drink. #ForTheLoveOf campaign has received a great response as it strikes a chord with these consumers and gives them an opportunity to live life to the fullest. We are confident that this new phase is going to strengthen our brand messaging even more and reiterate our commitment to a tooth sensitivity free India.”